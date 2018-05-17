Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

5/14/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

5/2/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

4/25/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

4/21/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CBIO opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $324.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.45. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 2,983.40%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,619,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $2,191,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.