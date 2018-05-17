Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allscripts (MDRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX):

5/14/2018 – Allscripts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/8/2018 – Allscripts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/4/2018 – Allscripts had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Allscripts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “1Q18 bookings of $304M, up 6.3% y/y, was below our estimate of $315M, but relatively inline with consensus of $305M.””

5/4/2018 – Allscripts was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.13 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.78. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/3/2018 – Allscripts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “1Q18 results. Non-GAAP revenue of $518.6 million (+25% y/y) was below consensus of $529 million and our estimate of $533 million. 1Q18 results included EIS revenue of $91 million, which was slightly below 4Q17. Non- GAAP Netsmart revenue was $83 million, representing 11% y/y growth. Non- GAAP gross margin was 47.3%, essentially unchanged from a year earlier. Non- GAAP EPS of $0.16 were in line with our estimate, but $0.01 below consensus. We are not too concerned about the slight miss relative to consensus.””

4/24/2018 – Allscripts is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2018 – Allscripts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Today, MDRX filed an 8-K indicating that Netsmart has acquired the homecare software business from Change Healthcare for $167.5 million.””

4/4/2018 – Allscripts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2018 – Allscripts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – Allscripts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

MDRX stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Allscripts has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.34 million. Allscripts had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Allscripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Allscripts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 505,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Allscripts in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

