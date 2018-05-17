Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) recently:

5/16/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

5/14/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We note that the biopsy analysis from the tumors of patients with rGBM, presented at SNO 2017, showed that Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex monotherapy led to upregulation of PD-1 and PD-L1 receptors, suggesting a potential synergy between IL-12 and anti-PD-1 agents. Together with the shift to combinations, management also intends to expand the Ad-RTS-hIL-12 program beyond recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) to include additional oncologic indications, such as breast cancer and melanoma. We note that the company plans to present an update of the biopsy analysis from the patients with rGBM and advanced breast cancer treated with Ad- RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex at ASCO on June 4, 2018.””

5/9/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

5/2/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/19/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ziopharm Oncology opened at $4.51 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $630.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ziopharm Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. analysts forecast that Ziopharm Oncology Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ziopharm Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Ziopharm Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ziopharm Oncology by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ziopharm Oncology by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ziopharm Oncology by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

