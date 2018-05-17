Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN):

5/16/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/12/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

3/21/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.85, hitting $56.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,135,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,752. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $88.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.84 million. research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 17,850 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $855,550.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,594 shares in the company, valued at $747,420.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $455,793.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,868 shares in the company, valued at $455,793.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,850 shares of company stock worth $7,596,524 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

