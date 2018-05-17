Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Selective Insurance (SIGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Selective Insurance (NASDAQ: SIGI):

5/14/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2018 – Selective Insurance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating. Key Points: Operating Results: Selective reported 1Q18 operating EPS of $0.46 versus our estimate of $0.42 and consensus of $0.48. The beat to our estimate reflects better-than-expected investment income, lower corporate expenses, and a lower effective tax rate. Operating EPS excludes $0.14 per share of realized and unrealized capital losses. Premium Production: Net written premium growth of 4.3% modestly missed our 4.8% growth projection, almost entirely due to a decline in the Excess & Surplus Lines segment premium. Renewal pricing in the Standard Commercial segment increased 3.2% and retention improved slightly to 85%. Standard Commercial new business increased 9% versus 1Q17. Year-over- year new business increased 4% in Standard Personal while the Excess & Surplus Lines segment saw new business decline by 23% due to difficult market conditions. Underwriting Income: Underwriting results were in-line.””

5/3/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2018 – Selective Insurance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/13/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. Selective’s commercial insurance products are directed to small- to medium-sized service-oriented businesses, governmental entities and selected classes of light industry. They also offer personal insurance products to individuals and families. “

4/12/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2018 – Selective Insurance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. Selective’s commercial insurance products are directed to small- to medium-sized service-oriented businesses, governmental entities and selected classes of light industry. They also offer personal insurance products to individuals and families. “

3/30/2018 – Selective Insurance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/30/2018 – Selective Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. Selective’s commercial insurance products are directed to small- to medium-sized service-oriented businesses, governmental entities and selected classes of light industry. They also offer personal insurance products to individuals and families. “

3/23/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. Selective’s commercial insurance products are directed to small- to medium-sized service-oriented businesses, governmental entities and selected classes of light industry. They also offer personal insurance products to individuals and families. “

3/22/2018 – Selective Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. Selective’s commercial insurance products are directed to small- to medium-sized service-oriented businesses, governmental entities and selected classes of light industry. They also offer personal insurance products to individuals and families. “

Selective Insurance opened at $55.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Selective Insurance alerts:

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Selective Insurance news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of Selective Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $503,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 9,888 shares of Selective Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $553,826.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,888 shares of company stock worth $1,616,737. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.