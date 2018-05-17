Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Selective Insurance (SIGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Selective Insurance (NASDAQ: SIGI):
- 5/14/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/3/2018 – Selective Insurance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating. Key Points: Operating Results: Selective reported 1Q18 operating EPS of $0.46 versus our estimate of $0.42 and consensus of $0.48. The beat to our estimate reflects better-than-expected investment income, lower corporate expenses, and a lower effective tax rate. Operating EPS excludes $0.14 per share of realized and unrealized capital losses. Premium Production: Net written premium growth of 4.3% modestly missed our 4.8% growth projection, almost entirely due to a decline in the Excess & Surplus Lines segment premium. Renewal pricing in the Standard Commercial segment increased 3.2% and retention improved slightly to 85%. Standard Commercial new business increased 9% versus 1Q17. Year-over- year new business increased 4% in Standard Personal while the Excess & Surplus Lines segment saw new business decline by 23% due to difficult market conditions. Underwriting Income: Underwriting results were in-line.””
- 5/3/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/26/2018 – Selective Insurance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/13/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/12/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/6/2018 – Selective Insurance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/30/2018 – Selective Insurance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/30/2018 – Selective Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2018 – Selective Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/22/2018 – Selective Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
Selective Insurance opened at $55.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.
Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Selective Insurance news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of Selective Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $503,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 9,888 shares of Selective Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $553,826.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,888 shares of company stock worth $1,616,737. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Selective Insurance by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.
