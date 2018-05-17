Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 17th (ALO, BBD.B, BEI.UN, CBL, CFF, CRR.UN, DRM, EIGR, FM, GDS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 17th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €44.00 ($52.38) price target by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Alstom alerts:

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Citigroup from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie REIT (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.75.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$15.25 to C$15.50.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 187 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.58). Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €100.00 ($119.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets to $116.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$33.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) was given a C$1.90 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$13.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.