Intuit (INTU) Shares Sold by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,818 shares during the quarter. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 471,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,412,000 after buying an additional 196,911 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,337.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 130,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 121,235 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Intuit from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS raised their target price on Intuit from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $205.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.39.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $190.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Intuit had a return on equity of 72.52% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intuit will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 214,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $38,127,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,658,588.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,064.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,809 shares of company stock valued at $147,885,200 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

