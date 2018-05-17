Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intra-Cellular Therapies earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6562873723547 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies opened at $21.94 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 49,700 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $994,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

