Interxion (INXN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interxion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interxion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Interxion in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Interxion in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Interxion to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of Interxion opened at $63.77 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. Interxion has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12.

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Interxion had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Interxion will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interxion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Interxion by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 110,492 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interxion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,776,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interxion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 348,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Interxion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Interxion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

