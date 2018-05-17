Interxion (INXN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Interxion (NYSE: INXN) recently:

5/14/2018 – Interxion had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Interxion had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Interxion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Interxion was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2018 – Interxion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/21/2018 – Interxion had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Interxion traded up $0.16, hitting $63.93, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. Interxion has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $65.12.

Get Interxion alerts:

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Interxion had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Interxion will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Interxion by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interxion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interxion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interxion by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interxion by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Interxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.