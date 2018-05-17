Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Intertape Polymer Group opened at $14.13 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $237.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc operates in the specialty packaging industry. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a range of paper and film-based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin packaging films, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

