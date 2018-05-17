InterRent REIT (IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$11.75

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on InterRent REIT from C$9.10 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.85 price target on InterRent REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InterRent REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterRent REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on InterRent REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. InterRent REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.15.

InterRent REIT opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

