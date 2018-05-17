Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Holdings Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $671,589.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 56,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,311,683.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,831 shares of company stock worth $11,373,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

