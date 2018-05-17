International Game Technology (IGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. International Game Technology reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of International Game Technology opened at $30.59 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

