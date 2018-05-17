International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $113,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,566.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.47 per share, with a total value of $18,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,600,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,076,408.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 730,920 shares of company stock valued at $95,769,373. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $124.06 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.22 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

