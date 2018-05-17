International Airlines Group (IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

International Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on International Airlines Group from GBX 770 ($10.44) to GBX 730 ($9.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS set a GBX 745 ($10.11) price target on International Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 721 ($9.78) price target on shares of International Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.63) price target on International Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.63 ($9.33).

Shares of International Airlines Group opened at GBX 683.40 ($9.27) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. International Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 516 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 680.60 ($9.23).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

