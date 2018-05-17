Inter Pipeline (IPL) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Inter Pipeline opened at C$23.84 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$21.36 and a 52-week high of C$27.92.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$618.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$567.57 million. Inter Pipeline had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.61.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,505.00. Also, insider Cory Wade Neufeld acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,600 shares of company stock worth $259,550.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

