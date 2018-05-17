Inter Parfums (IPAR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR):

5/10/2018 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/10/2018 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2018 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2018 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2018 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2018 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/4/2018 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

3/20/2018 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Inter Parfums opened at $50.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.85 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $189,007.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,392. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 493.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

