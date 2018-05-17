Intel (INTC) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Intel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 323,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.7% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 29,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel opened at $54.64 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Intel has a twelve month low of $53.98 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intel will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Vetr lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.51 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $436,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,697 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

