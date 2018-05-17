Integrity Gaming (IGAMF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integrity Gaming Corp. provides capital and gaming machines to casino operators. Integrity Gaming Corp., formerly known as Poydras Gaming Finance Corp., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Integrity Gaming stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Integrity Gaming has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.38.

Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Integrity Gaming had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Integrity Gaming will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integrity Gaming

Integrity Gaming Corp. operates slot routes in the United States. The company operates slot routes with approximately 2,600 gaming machines across casinos in Oklahoma and Texas. It also offers gaming equipment, such as slot machines and electronic table games, as well as project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues; and works with casinos, new casino developments, and gaming machine suppliers.

