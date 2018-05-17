Integra lifesciences (IART) is Sector Gamma AS’s 10th Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its position in Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 119,664 shares during the period. Integra lifesciences comprises approximately 3.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Integra lifesciences were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Integra lifesciences by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. BidaskClub upgraded Integra lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on Integra lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Integra lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Integra lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Shares of Integra lifesciences opened at $63.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Integra lifesciences has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.15 million. Integra lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Integra lifesciences will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra lifesciences news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $62,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $827,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,854.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,765 shares of company stock worth $4,376,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

