Integer Holdings (ITGR) Insider Sells $541,288.53 in Stock

Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) insider Declan Smyth sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $541,288.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Declan Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, Declan Smyth sold 2,913 shares of Integer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $193,685.37.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Integer Holdings has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Integer had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Integer by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

