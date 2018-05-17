Integer Holdings (ITGR) Insider Sells $541,288.53 in Stock

Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) insider Declan Smyth sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $541,288.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Declan Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 9th, Declan Smyth sold 2,913 shares of Integer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $193,685.37.
Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Integer Holdings has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Integer by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.
