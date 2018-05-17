Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 489,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.39. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $881.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of -0.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

