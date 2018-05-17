Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,700 Shares of Emerson Electric (EMR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 50.8% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 39,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 29.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 6,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 41,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $71.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.45 to $56.77 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.38 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

