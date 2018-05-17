Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Receives C$106.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.80.

Several brokerages have commented on IFC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.53, for a total value of C$191,060.00. Also, Director Robert Leary acquired 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,528.35. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $220,758 over the last quarter.

Shares of Intact Financial opened at C$96.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Intact Financial has a one year low of C$92.24 and a one year high of C$109.33.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.