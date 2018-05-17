Insider Selling: Wendy’s (WEN) Major Shareholder Sells 764,000 Shares of Stock

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 764,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $12,628,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,928. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Wendy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.60 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $1,580,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $184,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $10,779,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Wendy’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 920,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

