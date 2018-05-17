Insider Selling: Virtu Financial (VIRT) Insider Sells 3,281,250 Shares of Stock

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) insider Tjmt Holdings Llc sold 3,281,250 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $89,118,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virtu Financial traded up $0.05, hitting $30.35, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 15,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of -0.59. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 190.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Virtu Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Island ManageCo LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $733,173,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after buying an additional 40,362 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 131,925 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 111,092 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.