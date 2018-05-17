Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies (TYL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Director John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $6,848,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tyler Technologies traded down $0.04, hitting $226.88, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,746. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $225.58 and a 12 month high of $227.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $127,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,334.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

