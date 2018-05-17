Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies International Corp (TDY) VP Sells $1,979,300.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies International Corp (NYSE:TDY) VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $1,979,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,133.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TDY opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies International Corp has a one year low of $195.20 and a one year high of $196.42.

Teledyne Technologies International (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $695.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.58 million. Teledyne Technologies International had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies International Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies International to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

About Teledyne Technologies International

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

