Insider Selling: Telaria (TLRA) Major Shareholder Sells 130,508 Shares of Stock

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 130,508 shares of Telaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $533,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 244,492 shares of Telaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,014,641.80.

Shares of Telaria traded down $0.11, reaching $3.99, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,066. Telaria has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Telaria had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Telaria in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telaria from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $140,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $143,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $243,000. 37.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

