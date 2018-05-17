Insider Selling: Telaria (TLRA) Major Shareholder Sells 130,508 Shares of Stock

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 130,508 shares of Telaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $533,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 14th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 244,492 shares of Telaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,014,641.80.
Shares of Telaria traded down $0.11, reaching $3.99, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,066. Telaria has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $4.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Telaria in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telaria from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $140,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $143,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth $243,000. 37.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Telaria
Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.
Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.