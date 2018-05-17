Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Kamran F. Husain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $480,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $322.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $318.75 and a 12-month high of $322.91.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $575.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.60 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $263.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 175.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 254,116 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 566.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 187,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 146,741 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 275,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

