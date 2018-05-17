Insider Selling: SolarEdge (SEDG) VP Sells 59,298 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman sold 59,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $4,077,923.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lior Handelsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge alerts:

On Friday, May 11th, Lior Handelsman sold 32,548 shares of SolarEdge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $2,068,099.92.

SEDG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.54. SolarEdge has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.78 million. SolarEdge had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 15.06%. equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Vertical Group raised SolarEdge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised SolarEdge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered SolarEdge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on SolarEdge from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, UBS started coverage on SolarEdge in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SolarEdge by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SolarEdge by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SolarEdge by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.