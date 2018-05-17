Insider Selling: Seven Generations Energy (VII) Insider Sells 3,836 Shares of Stock

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) insider Jordan Johnsen sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$66,209.36.
Shares of VII traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,462. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.62 and a 52 week high of C$26.63.
Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$752.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$668.99 million. Seven Generations Energy had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.
