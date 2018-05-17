Insider Selling: Seven Generations Energy (VII) Insider Sells 3,836 Shares of Stock

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) insider Jordan Johnsen sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$66,209.36.

Shares of VII traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,462. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.62 and a 52 week high of C$26.63.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$752.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$668.99 million. Seven Generations Energy had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VII shares. JPMorgan Chase set a C$22.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Eight Capital upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.27.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

