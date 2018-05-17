Insider Selling: Rapid7 (RPD) Insider Sells 7,618 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Lee David Weiner sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $230,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lee David Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Lee David Weiner sold 18,541 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $500,977.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 401,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,433. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 122.32%. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 256,309 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 556,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 214,780 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

