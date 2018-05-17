Insider Selling: National Oilwell Varco (NOV) VP Sells 40,459 Shares of Stock

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of National Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,030.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NOV opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.81. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.
National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
About National Oilwell Varco
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.