Insider Selling: National Oilwell Varco (NOV) VP Sells 40,459 Shares of Stock

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of National Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,030.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOV opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.81. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

