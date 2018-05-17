Insider Selling: Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Insider Sells 3,082 Shares of Stock

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $423,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Naarden Jacob Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

On Wednesday, April 25th, Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $404,450.86.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $405,005.62.

Shares of Loxo Oncology traded up $27.22, reaching $166.72, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 136,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,036. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 2.32. Loxo Oncology has a 52 week low of $138.92 and a 52 week high of $143.55.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOXO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cann started coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 770.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 509.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $321,000.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.