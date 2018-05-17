Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) EVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total value of $32,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total value of $31,498.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $30,224.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $27,998.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.27, reaching $161.51, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,183. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $160.05 and a fifty-two week high of $163.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $175.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,470,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,057,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after buying an additional 193,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,745,000 after buying an additional 171,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

