Insider Selling: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) insider Barry Brendan sold 25,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Brendan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Barry Brendan sold 20,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $310,200.00.

Greenlight Capital Re traded up $0.25, hitting $15.40, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,917. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $574.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.47). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GLRE shares. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

