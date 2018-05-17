Insider Selling: Gear Energy (GXE) Director Sells C$17,613.31 in Stock

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Director John O’connell sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total value of C$17,613.31.

John O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, John O’connell sold 34,570 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$25,236.10.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John O’connell sold 140,500 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$109,590.00.

Shares of Gear Energy traded up C$0.02, reaching C$1.15, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 385,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,650. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.30 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXE shares. GMP Securities reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

