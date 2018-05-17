Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies (MRAM) VP Sells 4,807 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Thomas Andre sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $41,244.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Everspin Technologies traded down $0.05, reaching $8.59, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 114,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.26. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. research analysts forecast that Everspin Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.