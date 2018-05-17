Insider Selling: DXC Technology (DXC) EVP Sells 2,886 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $291,312.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,497.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DXC Technology traded down $0.85, reaching $99.91, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 881,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,043. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.