Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) CFO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,063,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $1,073,550.00.

Dolby Laboratories traded down $0.27, hitting $62.55, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 272,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,897. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $301.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.