Insider Selling: CoreSite (COR) CAO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE COR opened at $104.96 on Thursday. CoreSite has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.64). CoreSite had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoreSite in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
CoreSite Company Profile
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.
