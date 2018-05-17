Insider Selling: CoreSite (COR) CAO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $104.96 on Thursday. CoreSite has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get CoreSite alerts:

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.64). CoreSite had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CoreSite by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CoreSite by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoreSite in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

CoreSite Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.