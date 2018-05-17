Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (CL) SVP Sells 16,079 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $1,663,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 173.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 960,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

