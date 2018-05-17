Insider Selling: Century Casinos (CNTY) CEO Sells 41,872 Shares of Stock

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 41,872 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $352,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erwin Et Al Haitzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 100,000 shares of Century Casinos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00.

Century Casinos opened at $8.38 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.02.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Century Casinos by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Century Casinos by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

