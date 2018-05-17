Insider Selling: Brooks Automation (BRKS) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, David Pietrantoni sold 1,038 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $29,188.56.

On Tuesday, April 17th, David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00.

On Friday, April 13th, David Pietrantoni sold 3,428 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,270.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, David Pietrantoni sold 7,575 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $203,691.75.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.99. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.44 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 6.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

