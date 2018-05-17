Insider Selling: Blackheath Resources (BHR) Insider Sells C$1,049,232.25 in Stock

Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) insider Mark Nunneley sold 97,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,049,232.25.

Shares of Blackheath Resources opened at C$0.03 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Blackheath Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.08.

Get Blackheath Resources alerts:

Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.87 million.

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Portugal. It holds interests in the Covas tungsten property covering an area of 1,949 hectares located in the District of Viana do Castelo in the Province of Minho; and the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 127.5 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackheath Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackheath Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.