Insider Selling: Atkore International Group (ATKR) Insider Sells $2,499,937.88 in Stock

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) insider John Patrick Williamson sold 118,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,499,937.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,618.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Patrick Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, John Patrick Williamson sold 35,290 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $741,090.00.

On Monday, March 12th, John Patrick Williamson sold 3,760 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $78,960.00.

NYSE ATKR opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 126,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. UBS started coverage on Atkore International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore International Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

