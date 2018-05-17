Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) SVP Sells 16,334 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Derrell Porter sold 16,334 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $735,356.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derrell Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Derrell Porter sold 1,544 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $61,991.60.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 44,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,111. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.55. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,583,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,236,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

