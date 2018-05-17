Insider Selling: Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Todd Patriacca sold 4,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $172,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIMC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. 2,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,429. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

